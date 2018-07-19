Graphic: Hotels.com

If you have any trips planned between now and the end of September, or hell, even if you don’t yet, you can save 15% on some seriously great hotels at Hotels.com with promo code HURRAY15.



Now, the caveat, and it’s a big one, is that only nine hotels are included in this sale. But they’re all great properties in major U.S. destinations like New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and the like. There are no blackout dates, and that 15% will apply to your entire stay up to 28 nights, so the savings can really add up. The only catch is that you have to book by July 29, and complete your stay before the end of September.

If you can’t find a hotel among the nine that you want, a lot of others are 8% off with promo code 8SAVEJUL18. Just scroll further down the promo page to see your options.

Plus, if you have a Capital One Venture Card, these savings stack with your 10x points when you book through hotels.com/venture. Just note the hotel you want to book on the promo page, then search for it through Capital One’s portal.