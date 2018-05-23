Far Cry 5 [PS4] | $45 | Amazon
Far Cry 5 [Xbox One] | $45 | Amazon
Screenshot: Kotaku

Far Cry 5 isn’t perfect, but hey, it does have a shovel gun, and probably the best helicopters in gaming. If you’ve been waiting for a decent sale to grab your copy, it’s down to $45 right now on PS4 and Xbox One, the best deal we’ve seen so far.