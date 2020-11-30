It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Save 15% on Already Discounted Games like Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II at Target

Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTarget Dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayholiday 2020
Screenshot: Sony
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
If you’ve were tracking game sales this past Blyber Weekend, you might have assumed prices weren’t going to get that much lower on Cyber Monday. Games were already selling for dirt cheap, so surely they couldn’t drop further. Well good news, you and I were both dead wrong. Target has put a deal on top of their deals, creating a sort of dealception on games. You’ll get an extra 15% off on select games, with the savings appearing when you add something to your cart. Let’s do some math real quick to show you what exactly that means. Ghost of Tsushima is on sale for $40, so that means the price drops to $34 at checkout. The Last of Us Part II? $25. Death Stranding? $17. Minecraft Dungeons? $13. I could do this all day, and I will because it’s my job. Check out the list and see how low all the games you just bought this weekend are now.

