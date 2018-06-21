Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not quite as enticing as some other eBay sitewide deals, but today’s $15 off $75 offer (with promo code PSUPERSUMMER) still is still worth a look. Unfortunately, it excludes game consoles and laptops, in addition to the usual gift cards and paper money, so no discounted Nintendo Switches this time.



That said, you could use it to save on a new Dyson vacuum, video games and gadgets from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, Nintendo’s Labo robot kit, rarely-discounted AirPods, World Cup jerseys, or just save on whatever obscure or out of print item your heart desires. It’s up to you, just be sure to hit the $75 minimum and use promo code PSUPERSUMMER at checkout. Remember, this sale ends at 10PM ET tonight.