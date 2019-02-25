Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The spiritual successor to the popular Anker SoundCore Sport, the new SoundCore Icon Mini is a tiny speaker that’s designed with the outdoors in mind, and you can save 15% at launch by clipping the on-page coupon.



The Icon Mini boasts eight hours of battery life, which is awfully impressive in a speaker that weighs as much as your phone, and takes up about as much space as a deck of cards. It’s also IP67 dust and water resistant, so it can even get fully submerged (to a point) without taking any damage. But best of all, if you get two of them, you can pair them together for stereo sound that will fill your beach tent or campground.