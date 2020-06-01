It's all consuming.
Save 15% on a Smoke X Wireless BBQ Alarm

Quentyn Kennemer
Image: ThermoWorks
While you can get away with the set-and-forget style of barbecuing for amateur needs, those who really want to step their grill game up might be interested in a Smoke X alarm, which ThermoWorks has for 15% off. Available in two-channel ($143) and four-channel ($169) configurations across a huge array of colors, this alarm is equipped with wireless RF technology that’ll allow you to keep an eye on temps without having to babysit the grill.

