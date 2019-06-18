Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics is eating the world, as the brand encompasses more product categories seemingly every day. Putting aside the broader anticompetitive implications of Amazon’s ambitions, we’ve always found AmazonBasics products to be well made and priced fairly. Now, latest batch of new arrivals are all 15% off, with a heavy emphasis on home goods.

Inside, you’ll find discounted door knobs, luggage, coat hooks, and even a bird cage, just for starters. A few interesting looking items are below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.