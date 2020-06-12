Save 15% on a Classic Thermapen and Never Question Your Meat Again

Classic Thermapen Image : ThermoWorks

Classic Thermapen | $67 | ThermoWorks

Take it from someone who is absolutely useless in the kitchen: a good meat thermometer is a worthy investment, and ThermoWorks has come through time and again with its reliable temp-reading products. The company’s Thermapen is all the way up to Mk 4 now, but honestly, they all do really similar things with really similar performance, so why not save a few bucks and go for the classic Thermapen instead? It’s 15 % off today ($67 ) in any color you want.

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/26/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/12/2020.