15% Off Refurbished Electronics | Decluttr | Use promo code INDY15

Save big on refurbished electronics with Decluttr’s Fourth of July sale. On top of the reduced price of these products, you can use the promo code INDY15 to save an extra 15% off popular products like iPhones, MacBooks, Samsung Galaxies and more.

You have until the the 7th to take advantage of this deal, but I’d suggest you act soon... they have limited stock on the best stuff.