Save 15% Off a Bokksu Subscription, Right Now [Exclusive]

15% Off Bokksu Subscriptions and Gift Boxes | Bokksu | Use the promo code KINJA15

Right now, you can save 15% off Bokksu subscriptions and gift boxes with our exclusive code, KINJA15. If you’re unfamiliar, Bokksu is a snack box subscription service that deliversJapan-exclusive snacks to your door.”

When I first encountered Bokksu, I thought to myself, “Well, I don’t need that” since I consider myself an adventurous snacker and I’m currently living in Elmhurst, Queens where there are amazing Asian snacks abound.  

However, I gave it a shot and was pleasantly surprised. There were plenty of treats included in the box that I’ve never seen before and I thoroughly enjoyed all of them. There was a varied selection of sweet and savory, so I never got tired of anything. Quite frankly, the Bokksu box I received was one of the best things to happen in recent weeks.

The best part? There’s a handy guide that gives you all the info you’d want on each treat (including allergy info) that removes a big barrier that often comes with trying new things with non-English labels.

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

