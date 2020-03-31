Save 15% Off a Bokksu Subscription, Right Now [Exclusive]

15% Off Bokksu Subscriptions and Gift Boxes Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can save 15% o ff Bokksu s ubscriptions and gift b oxes with our exclusive code, KINJA15. If you’re unfamiliar, Bokksu is a snack box subscription service that delivers “ Japan-exclusive snacks to your door.”

W hen I first encountered Bokksu, I thought to myself, “W ell, I don’t need that” since I consider myself an adventurous snacker and I’m currently living in Elmhurst, Queens where there are amazing Asian snacks abound .

However, I gave it a shot and was pleasantly surprised. There were plenty of treats included in the box that I’ve never seen before and I thoroughly enjoyed all of them . There was a varied selection of sweet and savory, so I never got tired of anything . Quite frankly, the Bokksu box I received was one of the best things to happen in recent weeks.

The best part? There’s a handy guide that gives you all the info you’d want on each treat (including allergy info) that removes a big barrier that often comes with trying new things with non-English labels.