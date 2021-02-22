Catch 'Em All: Save $15 Each on Pokémon Games for Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX | $45 | Amazon, Best Buy

Pokkén Tournament DX | $45 | Amazon, Best Buy

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! | $45 | Best Buy

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! | $45 | Best Buy

If you’re a big fan of catching ‘em all, then here’s a more affordable way to complete your collection on Switch. Right now, a few Pokémon games are marked down $15 apiece.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, a Switch remake of a Game Boy Advance dungeon-crawling spinoff, is $45 at Best Buy or Amazon, while Pokémon-meets-Tekken fighting game mash-up Pokkén Tournament DX is likewise $45 at either Amazon or Best Buy. Meanwhile, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, both remakes of the original Pokémon handheld game, are each $45 at Best Buy.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Advertisement