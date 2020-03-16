It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $15 And Stream All Your Music With an Echo Auto

Ignacia
Echo Auto | $35 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Echo Auto | $35 | Amazon

If you want all your Alexa tunes playing in your car then you’re in luck! For $35, which is a good 30% off the original list price, you can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and play music through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to steam Amazon music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with just the sound of your voice. I would grab this deal before it is gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

