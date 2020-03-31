Save $140 on Sonos' Super Capable, Great-Sounding Playbase

Sonos Playbase Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Sonos Playbase (White Only) | $560 | Amazon



Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market and right now you can pick up their awesome Playbase for just $560. This is an excellent opportunity to save on truly excellent, unbelievably fool-proof home theater speaker system.

In their review, Gizmodo said that the Playbase “is smart in a way very few consumer electronics ever are, and really it does feel like some sort of magic when I use it.”



This pedestal-style speaker comes close to matching it’s Black Friday price, and one of the best discounts we’ve ever seen on this super capable Sonos speaker.