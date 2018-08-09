Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $14 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today with exclusive promo code KINJASCC.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.