It’s possible that a new iPad Mini will be announced at tomorrow’s Apple event, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest, this 128GB model is on sale for just $275 at Walmart right now, down from $400. That’s about as big as iPad discounts ever get, and if you decide you want to upgrade after the announcements tomorrow, you can return it.