Photo: Amazon

There are a lot of good headphones out there, but there’s only one Nuraphone. As we covered on The Inventory, Nuraphone performs a completely automated listening test to map the way your ears perceive sound, and then tailors your audio accordingly so that you hear your music the way it’s meant to be heard. At its usual $399, personalized sound doesn’t come cheap, but it’s down to $279 today for Cyber Monday, the first discount of any size that we’ve ever seen.

