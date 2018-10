Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You’ve been meaning to learn Spanish for a long time, but today’s the day to finally do something about it. A lifetime Rosetta Stone Latin American Spanish membership normally costs $299, but today only, it’s down to $179, with a bonus $20 Amazon gift card thrown in for good measure. ¡Muy bien!