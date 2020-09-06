ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.

Save $120 on a 55-Inch Hisense Led 4K Smart Android TV

Hisense - 55&quot; Class H65 Series LED 4k UHD Smart Android TV | $280 | Best Buy
Best Buy has a great price on one of its Hisense TV’s today with a markdown of $120. You can get the 55-inch Hisense 4K LED model for just $280.

This is a Smart Android TV, meaning you can access popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video straight from the TV easily. There’s no need to hook up a Roku box or a gaming console or other peripheral options to access your content.

The 55-inch Hisense H65 Series is pretty highly rated on Best Buy, with an average score of over 4 stars.

