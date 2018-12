Graphic: Nintendo

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Bayonetta 3 comes out exclusively on Switch (hopefully) sometime in 2019 (which starts in a few days!), and you can preorder a copy for $48 right now on Amazon. That’s a $10 discount, plus an extra 5% clippable coupon. And unlike most of Amazon’s video game preorder deals, this one’s available to non-Prime members.