It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $12 on AquaSonics's Electric Toothbrush With Eight Brush Heads Included, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

AquaSonic Electric Toothbrush | $25 | Amazon Gold Box

If you haven’t already gotten one, an electric toothbrush is a must-have. Even if you think you have pretty good pearl-scrubbing mechanics, your flawed human hands can’t match the speed of a toothbrush that purports to vibrate 40,000 times per minute. Today only, AquaSonic’s Black Series toothbrush is down to $25, a $12 discount.

The value here is jumping off the charts with eight brush heads included. I only got one with the Oral-B I own! There’s a travel case in the box, too.

This toothbrush features four different brushing modes and a smart timer, too, ensuring you’ll cover every quadrant of your mouth equally.

Quentyn Kennemer

