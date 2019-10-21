Save $12 On Anker's Newest USB-C PD Battery Pack

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The next battery pack you buy should have USB-C Power Delivery. In addition to being able to charge most phones faster (like an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes), a PD port can put out enough juice to charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch on the go, no power outlet required.



Advertisement

Anker’s newest pack packs 20,000mAh of capacity into a surprisingly small package, and while its 18W USB-C port i sn’t ideal for large laptops, it should be powerful enough to extend the runtime of smaller laptops and tablets. Get it for $48 today with promo code ANKER4181.