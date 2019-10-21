It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Save $12 On Anker's Newest USB-C PD Battery Pack

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.1K
1
Save
Anker PowerCore Essential USB-C PD 20000mAh Battery Pack | $48 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER4181
Photo: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The next battery pack you buy should have USB-C Power Delivery. In addition to being able to charge most phones faster (like an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes), a PD port can put out enough juice to charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch on the go, no power outlet required.

Advertisement

Anker’s newest pack packs 20,000mAh of capacity into a surprisingly small package, and while its 18W USB-C port isn’t ideal for large laptops, it should be powerful enough to extend the runtime of smaller laptops and tablets. Get it for $48 today with promo code ANKER4181.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Store 2TB of Photos, Videos, or Console Games For Just $55
Slice a Few Bucks Off the Price Of This Insanely Popular Pizza Wheel
Finally Get An Instant Pot, Or Accessorize the One You Already Own, With a Bunch of Great Deals

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts