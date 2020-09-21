It's all consuming.
Save $11 on a 48 Pack of a Tasty Traditional Dutch Treat

Sheilah Villari
Daelman’s Soft Toasted Stroopwafels 48-Pack | $15 | Meh
I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago and they were amazing. This pack runs for $26 at Amazon so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get $11 off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get forty-eight packs of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing.

These sold out quickly last time so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

