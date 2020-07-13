It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $100 Today on One of Marshall's Best Bluetooth Speakers

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $200 | Amazon Gold Box
Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $200 | Amazon Gold Box
Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $200 | Amazon Gold Box

It’s no secret I love Marshall. They have consistently made quality products across all of their lines. My favorite headphones, earbuds, and speaker are from them. This portable speaker falls in line with all the others and today Amazon has it for 33% off. That’s $100 in savings.

It looks like both the black and grey color options are on sale. The Kilburn II pairs easy with your phone and will give you up to twenty hours of listening enjoyment off of a single charge. It’s been my experience that these don’t take overwhelmingly long to charge either. You can get two hours of playtime on just a twenty-minute charge. The range is decent and you should be able to still have a smooth connection even at thirty feet away. The sturdy strap lets you take it anywhere and will look sharp both inside and out.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

