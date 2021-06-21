Save $100 on This YADEA Electric Scooter and Go "Weeeeeeeeeeee" All Across Town

YADEA Electric Kick Scooter KS5 Graphic : Joe Tilleli

YADEA Electric Kick Scooter KS5 | $539 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

My mom never let me have an electric scooter growing up. One of the neighbor s had one, but my mother always thought it was too dangerous for a kid . But guess what mom! I’m not a kid any more and I don’t have to listen to you! I live on my own and make my own rules! I can eat ice cream for dinner and there is nothing you can do about it . So if I want an electric scooter, I’m getting an electric scooter damm it! But not only that.. . I’m going to save $100 by clipping a coupon before adding to my cart. That brings the price down to $539. Let’s go, baby. T his thing can go over 18mph. Watch me ride off into the sunset provided the sunset is a maximum of 25 miles away.