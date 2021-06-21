Save $100 on This YADEA Electric Scooter and Go "Weeeeeeeeeeee" All Across Town

YADEA Electric Kick Scooter KS5 | $539 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
My mom never let me have an electric scooter growing up. One of the neighbors had one, but my mother always thought it was too dangerous for a kid. But guess what mom! I’m not a kid anymore and I don’t have to listen to you! I live on my own and make my own rules! I can eat ice cream for dinner and there is nothing you can do about it. So if I want an electric scooter, I’m getting an electric scooter dammit! But not only that... I’m going to save $100 by clipping a coupon before adding to my cart. That brings the price down to $539. Let’s go, baby. This thing can go over 18mph. Watch me ride off into the sunset provided the sunset is a maximum of 25 miles away.
Advertisement