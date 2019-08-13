Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Martha Stewart Wood Burning Fire Pit | $195 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

This is one fine looking fire pit, and you can have one that looks exactly like it for less thanks today’s one-day sale. Make s’mores and provide light for those late night, introspective chats with your friends and family for $100 less than usual.

This particular pit can fit 21.5" logs, and comes bundled with a wire mesh screen and a 24" inch hook for poking at the wood and lifting the lid.



Today’s Gold Box has the Martha Stewart wood burning fire pit for an all-time low of $200. But you can drop it to $195 with the coupon on the page.