It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $100 on the TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch With Wear OS

Quentyn Kennemer
TicWatch Pro 4G | $200 | Amazon Gold Box
TicWatch Pro 4G | $200 | Amazon Gold Box

Now $100 off, the TicWatch Pro 4G is a smartwatch positioned at enthusiasts who want something fast, looks good, and doesn’t cost you an IRA. Now, it’s even cheaper, falling to just $200 post-discount. For that amount, you’ll be getting a dual-layered AMOLED display that conserves battery when switching to LCD mode, taking you from up to two days in standard operating mode to more than five days with the bells and whistles turned off.

This is a Wear OS watch, so it’s running the latest version of Google’s smartwatch platform based on Android, giving you access to thousands of apps within Google Play. There’s a lot to do out of the box, though, especially with a heart rate sensor for fitness tracking embedded. Other features include built-in GPS, IP68 water resistance, and MIL STD-810G durability.

Quentyn Kennemer

