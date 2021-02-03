Save $100 on the Super-Sucking Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin | $630 | Dyson

Dyson V7 Absolute | $300 | Dyson

Dyson V7 Motorhead (Refurbished) | $150 | Walmart

If you like the idea of a Dyson cordless stick-like vacuum but don’t think it’ll be robust enough to handle your cleaning needs, then the Dyson V11 Outsize Origin might be the model you crave. It packs more power than the standard V11, has a 25% larger cleaning head, and also holds 150% more dust and dirt while you’re sucking away.

For larger homes, messier spaces, or business usage, it might be a savvier option than one of the smaller, standard Dyson cordless models. Right now, you can save $100 off from Dyson direct at a price of $630.

Too rich for your blood and/or more than you need? Dyson is also offering $50 off the Dyson V7 Absolute in black, for $300, which comes with two cleaning heads and provides 30 minutes of suction per charge. It’s a good all-around option that’ll be ideal for most homes and cleaning needs.

And if you don’t mind buying refurbished, Dyson is also selling the entry-level V7 Motorhead via Walmart for $150, or half the new list price. We’ve just updated our roundup of the best current Dyson deals in case you’re looking for other options, as well as Dyson hair care devices, air purifiers/fans, and lamps.