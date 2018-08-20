Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes. In fact, Dyson has said that it’s stopped developing corded vacuums, because the V10 is that good.



We haven’t really seen many discounts on the V10 since its release in March outside of a $50 discount on the entry level Motorhead model a few weeks ago, which is still available. But now, Amazon’s taking $100 off the Animal and the Absolute models as well. All three though feature the same powerful motor, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.