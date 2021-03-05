Save $100 on the Mop-Equipped Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum

Ecovacs Deebot T8 ECOVACST8 Image : Andrew Hayward

Ecovacs Deebot T8 | $450 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code ECOVACST8



If you need a bit of help around the home right now, a robot vacuum can cut down on dust and grime while saving you the hassle of regular sweeping and mopping. This Ecovacs Deebot T8 model is well equipped on both fronts, sucking up dust and cleaning the floor behind it while avoiding objects, mapping your space, and running for up to 180 minutes on a full charge.



Right now, you can save $100 off the list price at Amazon by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code ECOVACST8 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from Amazon customers, who praise its efficient cleaning and long battery life.