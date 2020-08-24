Save $100 on the Fluance RT81 Turntable and Play Your Vinyl Collection With the Respect It Deserves

Fluance RT81 Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I was so excited when I got this turntable earlier in the month. Up until now, I’ve had cheap record players that would all break a year or so after purchase. But finally, I had a quality system to actually enjoy my vinyl collection with. My musician pal came over to help me set it up. I unpack it all and start placing everything to plug in when he asks me where the speakers are. I didn’t even realize I needed them. I tell you this because I am in love with this turntable and had it not been for him and an extra set of speakers he had (praise be musicians) I would’ve been in real trouble. This gorgeous Hi-Fi piece from Fluance is $100 off right now and it’s my favorite thing in my house aside from the dogs.

Setting it up was pretty easy except I have a major grip with installing the counterweight. It could be user error but we followed the directions and still, I just couldn’t get it perfect. It’s not pretty dang close now but it took some retooling. But outside of that, it plays beautifully with both new and old records. The high-performance cartridge has greater precision for high definition audio no matter the age of what I’m playing. The cabinet is dazzling. It’s a solid wood plinth with a walnut finish. The aluminum platter and a rubber slip mat keeps unwanted vibrations from interpreting playback which is perfect when you have an eighty-pound lab-mix bounding around the room. The Fluance RT81 is my beloved new toy and I couldn’t be more taken with its warm full sound filling my house every weekend morning. Oh, remember to buy speakers too!

