Save $100 on the Convertible Graco 4Ever DLX, the Only Car Seat You’ll Ever Need

Many states require kids to be strapped into some form of car seat until they’re 8 years old, and depending on the eventual size of your child, you might be inclined to keep ‘em in one for longer. Of course, if you’re expecting a baby soon, it’ll still be years off before you really know.

That’s why the Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 convertible car seat is so handy. It’s a full-fledged infant car seat that you can use immediately, and then over the years you can convert it from rear-facing into front-facing, and finally into a high back booster and backless booster as your child grows and ages.

Speaking from experience, you won’t want to have to buy another car seat in a few years if you can help it. Luckily, Amazon is taking $100 off of the Graco 4Ever DLX convertible car seat right now, marking it down to $200 in a variety of styles. Fingers crossed, it’ll be the only car seat you ever need for your impending kiddo.

