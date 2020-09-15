Save $100 on the Asus Zenbook 15 Today at B&H Photo

ASUS 15.6" ZenBook 15 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

ASUS 15.6" ZenBook 15 | $1,300 | B&H Photo

It’s a tough time to be in the market for a laptop. Stock is shoddy due to high demand, and the price isn’t always right. But if you’re able to spend a little extra cash, and you’re okay with a funky computer, ASUS’s ZenBook 15 is down to $1,300 at B&H Photo today. That’ll only get you the base configuration, but for your money you’ll get a 15.6" 1080p display with minimal bezels, a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a nifty little touch screen display where your trackpad would usually go. It works for that , but you can also use it for things like hotkeys, hand writing, or just as a number pad if you’ve been missing those extra keys.