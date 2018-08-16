Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sony Digital Paper is what you’d get if an iPad and a Kindle had a baby. Its capacitive touchscreen lets you draw on with an included stylus, making it perfect for taking notes or marking up documents. But the display is e-ink instead of LCD, so the battery lasts a long time, the tablet’s as thin as 30 sheets of paper, and it’s readable in direct sunlight.

For a limited time, the 13" model is marked down to $600 on Amazon, or $100 less than usual, and the same price as the 10" version. That’s a lot of money, but there’s no other product quite like it.