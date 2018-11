Graphic: Amazon

I won’t bury the lede here: this is a $798 robotic vacuum. And while that’s $100 less than usual, and within about $20 of the best price ever, it’s still a lot of money. And yet, it may just be worth it.



With Alexa support, a suite of sensors that map your house in detail to determine the best cleaning plan, and massive suction power, it’ll earn its place by keeping your floors spotless.