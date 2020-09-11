It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $100 on GoPro's HERO8 Black Today at Best Buy

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
GoPro HERO8 Black | $300 | Best Buy
With so many of us staying home right now, you might be finding yourself with more free time and maybe an itch to do something creative. If you have a bit of extra cash, grabbing a nice video camera can be a fun way to get creative and capture memories. The GoPro HERO8 Black, which usually sells for $400, is available today at Best Buy for $300. It’s tiny and pocketable, and you can add on a bunch of accessories to get the perfect shot every time.

You can shoot videos in 4K at up to 60 frames per second , and create some pretty nifty time lapses, even while you’re still moving around, so feel free to get creative and make something nifty.

