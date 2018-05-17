Photo: Burrow

What Casper did for mattresses, Burrow has done for couches. The online sofa store lets you pick your your couch’s size, its fabric, its leg color, and even the height of its arms, add a chaise sectional or ottoman if you want, and get it shipped to your front door for free. If you don’t like it, you even get 30 days to return it.



Shane tried out Burrow’s offerings over on Gear, and came away impressed. And as someone who went couch shopping about a year ago, I really wish I’d known about it, as traditional furniture shopping is only one or two circles of hell away from car haggling.

So if you want to upgrade that couch you bought off Craigslist in college and get yourself something nice, our exclusive promo code KD100 will take $100 off any $1,000+ Burrow order, which is the best deal you’ll find on the web.