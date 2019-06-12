Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Audeze Mobius Premium 3D Gaming Headset (Copper, Carbon or Blue) | $299 | Amazon

These Audeze Mobius headphones are probably the most sophisticated 3D audio headphones we’ve ever seen, and right now they’re $100 off.

These don’t only output 3D audio but also use head tracking to create an experience you just can’t get from any competitor products.

Better still, you can choose between a wireless Bluetooth and wired connection. So it’s compatible with PC, Xbox and PS4. Mobius also comes with a flexible and detachable mic, which is helpful if you want to use these as standard headphones.

Take your pick of Copper, Carbon or Blue colors, but make sure to act fast. Like any Gold Box, these will disappear at the end of day, or until sold out.