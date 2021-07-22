It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $100 On Apple's Previous-Generation 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro

If you've been looking to upgrade your tablet game, now's a great time to do it.

Brittany Vincent
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro | $799 | Best Buy
Graphic: Brittany Vincent
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro | $799 | Best Buy

Anyone in the market for a great new tablet is likely already aware of how versatile Apple’s iPad Pro line is. Unfortunately, while offering a quality mobile experience, they can be quite pricey. That’s why, if you’ve had your eye on one for some time, Best Buy’s latest Student Deal event might pique your interest.

Best Buy is taking $199 off nearly every entry in the previous-generation lineup of iPad Pros if you use the Student Deal discount on each listing. That makes the 11-inch 64GB version just $799, down from $899.

Though it isn’t the newest model, you’ll still get the snappy A12Z Bionic processor as well as an eight-core graphics processor paired with a Neural Engine chip. You also get a spacious crystal clear edge-to-edge 11-inch display, as well as a LiDAR scanner with 12MP and 10MP rear lenses, Face ID support, USB-C support, and 10 hours of battery life.

This is a capable tablet with plenty of space, eye-popping color, and tons of reasons to invest if you’re all about working or playing on the go. To qualify for the deal, all you need to do is join Best Buy’s free student program, which is open to everyone. Keep an eye out for additional deals through that landing page as well, even if you’re well past your pencils and notebooks days. 

