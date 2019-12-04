It's all consuming.
Save $100 On Anker's Most Powerful Robotic Vacuum

Tercius
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max | $170 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max | $170 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max (their best one) is down to just $170. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. It boasts an awesome 100 minutes of continuous run time, and it can zoom under couches and other furniture where your stick vac just can’t.

This current price is the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model. Just make sure to clip code on page to get the discounted price.

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself. And today is a great time to buy, just in case you skipped the Black Friday madness.

