Save $100 on an iPhone 11 When You Activate on Verizon

Save $100 on a Verizon iPhone 11 | Best Buy  
Save $100 on a Verizon iPhone 11 | Best Buy

Got an iPhone 8 that’s nearing retirement? The iPhone 11 represents the third generation in Apple’s new design language, and most major hardware and software kinks associated with that transition have been worked out by now. It’s the perfect phone to eye for a long due upgrade.

  • 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display
  • Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)
  • Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps
  • 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine
  • Fast-charge capable
  • Wireless charging
  • iOS 13 with Dark Mode, new tools for editing photos and video, and brand new privacy features
Whether you’re with Verizon or thinking of making the switch, you can save $100 on your purchase of an iPhone 11 at Best Buy when activating it on the Big Red carrier, bringing your starting price down to $600 outright or $25 per month for 24 months. This offer extends to both the iPhone 11 Pro ($900, or $37 per month) and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1,000, or $42 per month), too.

Better yet, Best Buy can help you activate the device in-store with safety precautions to prevent the spread of, well, you know. If you’re not comfortable with that, they’re also happy to walk you through the process over the phone.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

