Save up to $125 on an iPhone 11 and Get 4 Months of Apple Music When You Activate on Verizon

Got an iPhone 8 that’s nearing retirement? The iPhone 11 represents the third generation in Apple’s new design language, and most major hardware and software kinks associated with that transition have been worked out by now. It’s the perfect phone to eye for a long due upgrade.

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display

Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast-charge capable

Wireless charging

iOS 13 with Dark Mode, new tools for editing photos and video, and brand new privacy features

Whether you’re with Verizon or thinking of making the switch, you can save $100 on your purchase of an iPhone 11 at Best Buy when activating it on the Big Red carrier, bringing your starting price down to $600 outright or $25 per month for 24 months. This offer extends to both the iPhone 11 Pro ($900, or $37 per month) and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1,000, or $42 per month), too. Each purchase comes with four months of Apple Music and Apple News.

Better yet, Best Buy can help you activate the device in-store with safety precautions to prevent the spread of, well, you know. If you’re not comfortable with that, they’re also happy to walk you through the process over the phone.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/21/2020 and updated with new information on 7/31/2020.