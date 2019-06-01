Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1UP Deluxe 12-in-1 Arcade Machine with Riser | $300 | Walmart

Most of Arcade1Up’s 3/4-sized arcade cabinets include 2-4 games. The Deluxe Atari cabinet though includes 12, and you can get it for $300 today, down from $400.



Play Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, or Asteroids Deluxe whenever you’d like, no quarters required. Walmart even includes a 12" Arcade1Up riser for free with this cabinet (normally $40 separately), so you won’t have to hunch over while you play.