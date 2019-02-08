Graphic: Shep McAllister

With apologies to anyone that bought an Arcade1Up 3/4 sized arcade cabinet with just a few games, you can now buy one with 12 games built in, and it’s on sale for just $300 at Target right now, complete with a 12" riser to bring it up to a more comfortable height.



Normally $400, the Deluxe cabinet includes the following games, and authentic artwork on the sides of the cabinet to boot.

Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe

