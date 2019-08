Photo: Walmart

Ozark Trail 12-Person Tent | $249 | Walmart

There’s camping. There’s glamping. And then there’s this.



This Ozark Trail 12-person tent features two removable room dividers (one of which doubles as a movie screen), built-in LED interior lighting, a gable entrance, a mud mat, and perhaps most ridiculously of all, two closets. Closets!

Advertisement

So if you want to spend the night outdoors without actually roughing it, the tent is down to $249 right now, from the usual $349.