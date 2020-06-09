It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $100 on a New MacBook Air

Quentyn Kennemer
New Apple MacBook Air (256GB) | $900 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
New Apple MacBook Air (256GB) | $900 | Amazon

At Amazon, you can grab the newest MacBook Air for $100 off, a $900 final total. This is the 13.3-inch model that features 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. This particular model packs an Intel Core i3 processor and comes with Two USB-C ports with support for Thunderbolt and Display port, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, and Bluetooth 5.0 with WiFi AC speeds for wireless connectivity.

