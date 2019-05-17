Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, there’s a rare discount on a Camp Chef SmokePro DLX Pellet Grill. Normally selling for $600, you can pick one up for $100 less.

Offered up as an alternative to Traeger Pellet Grills on this week’s Buy Committee, reader hashtaghashbrowns says that these pellet grills are of similar quality to Traegers, for less.

If you like grilled, smoky meats, pellet grills can help you achieve otherworldly deliciousness. So, what are you waiting for? This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular model in over a year.