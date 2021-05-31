Save 100 Hours and Relive the Mass Effect Trilogy Through This Artbook for $31

The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition Graphic : Joe Tilleli

The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition | $31 | Amazon

So since the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, s everal times a week I have gone to the Steam page, hovered over purchase, only t o close out of the store. I adored this trilogy, imperfections and all. Though I have not touched the series since Mass Effect 3's final Citadel DLC released in 2013. I would love to go back and play through this masterpiece, but I just k now deep down that if I buy it, I’ll end up playing partway through the first game before getting bored and moving onto something else. It’s not that I won’t think the first game holds up. I just can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a long game through to the end. The sweet spot for my attention span lately has been games I can finish in about ten hours. So if you’re like me, the best way to relive the Mass Effect trilogy will be getting this book for $31 and looking at all this cool art.

