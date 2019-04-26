Photo: Amazon

While they aren’t quite as advanced as Sony’s WH-1000XM line of noise canceling headphones, the company’s H900N cans still offer excellent sound quality and noise cancelation, now at the best price ever of $200.



Compared to the highest of high end Sony headphones, the H900Ns feature a less advanced noise cancelation chip, and won’t let you adapt your EQ settings with an app, but they do support HD Audio, the LDAC and aptX codecs for low latency, high-quality Bluetooth audio, and tehy run for up to 28 hours on a charge.

$200 is a match for an all-time low on Amazon, and about $100 less than usual. They’re already slightly backordered though, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they sold out early.