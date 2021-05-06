Save $100 and Become a Fan of the Excellent Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked) Photo : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked) | $600 | Amazon



The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) launched last fall and was an immediate hit, delivering a flagship-level experience for $300 less than the standard Galaxy S20. It hit a sweet spot for performance, quality, and price, trimming out nice-to-have features like glass backing and QHD+ screen resolution to majorly cut down the price.



Advertisement

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford had to say about the Galaxy S20 FE:

“If you long for the days when a good flagship phone cost around $700 instead of $1,000 or more, the S20 FE is a delight. It’s got a bright, colorful screen, a simple build with lots of color choices, great performance, and a solid assortment of cameras without anything even approaching a major flaw. The S20 FE has pretty much everything you really want without punishing your wallet, and that’s always a formula I can get behind.”

Even now, I’d personally still pick the Galaxy S20 FE over the new, standard Galaxy S21, in part because the S21 loses the microSD slot for expandable storage, plus the S20 FE has a longer-lasting battery. Luckily, the price is sinking further: right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the unlocked version in several colors, although some options won’t ship right away.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

Advertisement