Save $10 When You Spend $50 or More On Halloween Costumes and Decor

$5 Off of $30 or $10 Off of $50 on Halloween Decor and Costumes | Target

It is Halloween season! While the holiday is still a few weeks ago, it is time to start preparing. Whether you need decor for your home or your entire family needs costumes, Target has you covered. Right now, you can save $5 off of online orders of $30 or more, or $10 off of orders of $50 or more on Halloween decor and costumes. You’re going to buy all of this stuff for Halloween anyway, why not save $10?